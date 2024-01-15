Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Has $69.93 Million Stock Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 863,611 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,158 shares during the period. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 3.4% of Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. owned about 0.26% of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $69,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 268.4% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 37,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,065,000 after purchasing an additional 27,543 shares in the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY increased its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 20,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $478,000. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 38.7% in the second quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 56,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,545,000 after purchasing an additional 15,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.0% in the third quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.38% of the company’s stock.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:SHY opened at $82.34 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $81.63 and a 200-day moving average of $81.20. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $80.48 and a one year high of $82.74.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.2597 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th.

(Free Report)

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

