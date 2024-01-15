Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Increases Stock Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 66,681 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $6,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Union Savings Bank bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 1,875.0% during the second quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 316 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 34.7% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 338 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $86.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective (up from $95.00) on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $93.42.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.91, for a total value of $1,267,636.79. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 123,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,093,017.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider William J. Stromberg sold 10,000 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total value of $984,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,825,520. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.91, for a total transaction of $1,267,636.79. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 123,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,093,017.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 73,320 shares of company stock valued at $7,237,878. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group Price Performance

Shares of TROW opened at $110.49 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.35. The company has a market capitalization of $24.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.36. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.43 and a 1-year high of $132.76.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 18.79%. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

T. Rowe Price Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.52%.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Further Reading

