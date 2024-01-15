Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Purchases 1,817 Shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 182,545 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,817 shares during the period. Insulet makes up about 1.4% of Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of Insulet worth $29,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PODD. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 56.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,690 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 2,410 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its position in Insulet by 6.2% in the third quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 7,676 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Insulet by 2.1% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 180,595 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $28,803,000 after acquiring an additional 3,782 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV bought a new position in Insulet in the third quarter valued at about $1,398,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in Insulet by 43.1% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 82,928 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $13,226,000 after acquiring an additional 24,959 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PODD. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Insulet from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Insulet from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $180.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Insulet in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $184.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Insulet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $260.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Insulet from $325.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.33.

Insulet Stock Performance

Shares of Insulet stock opened at $200.50 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $14.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.25, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $193.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $200.06. Insulet Co. has a 1-year low of $125.82 and a 1-year high of $335.91.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.31. Insulet had a return on equity of 23.98% and a net margin of 7.71%. The business had revenue of $432.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.82 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Insulet Co. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.33, for a total transaction of $3,286,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $421,835.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Insulet Profile

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

