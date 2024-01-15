Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Purchases 23,791 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 57.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 65,047 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,791 shares during the quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $17,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Stryker by 692.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 111 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 76.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.92, for a total value of $145,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,259,926.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.92, for a total value of $145,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,259,926.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.28, for a total transaction of $167,476.44. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $850,242.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,306 shares of company stock valued at $16,791,134 over the last ninety days. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Stryker Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE:SYK opened at $312.90 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $118.87 billion, a PE ratio of 46.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $292.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $285.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $248.80 and a one year high of $317.26.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical technology company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 22.62%. Stryker’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Stryker Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This is a positive change from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 47.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SYK shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Stryker from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Stryker from $342.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Stryker from $289.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Stryker from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $319.45.

About Stryker

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

