Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Sells 2,598 Shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lessened its position in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Free Report) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,985 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,598 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. owned 0.10% of Cabot worth $3,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Cabot by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,931,530 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $474,186,000 after acquiring an additional 686,769 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cabot by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,175,790 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $394,571,000 after purchasing an additional 30,432 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Cabot by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,541,491 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $242,273,000 after purchasing an additional 353,154 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cabot by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,915,557 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $146,808,000 after purchasing an additional 56,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Cabot by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,422,821 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $109,045,000 after purchasing an additional 9,677 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Cabot Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:CBT opened at $76.24 on Monday. Cabot Co. has a one year low of $63.73 and a one year high of $86.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.84, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.24.

Cabot Announces Dividend

Cabot ( NYSE:CBT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.18. Cabot had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 24.65%. The business had revenue of $965.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $991.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. Cabot’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Cabot Co. will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CBT has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cabot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. UBS Group lowered shares of Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.40.

Cabot Profile

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Reinforcement Materials and Performance Chemicals. It offers reinforcing carbons that are used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites solutions.

