Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Sells 3,364 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 124,106 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 3,364 shares during the quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $4,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at about $897,000. Live Oak Investment Partners raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners now owns 21,740 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. Patton Fund Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,379,000. Leisure Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 37,784 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 231.5% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,606 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 10,899 shares during the period. 60.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on INTC shares. Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of Intel from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, October 27th. HSBC upgraded shares of Intel from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.39.

Insider Activity

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 6,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.80 per share, with a total value of $249,320.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 25,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $937,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $47.12 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $198.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -117.80, a PEG ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.45. Intel Co. has a one year low of $24.73 and a one year high of $51.28.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.57 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 3.11% and a positive return on equity of 0.49%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. Research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is currently -125.00%.

About Intel

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.