Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) PT Lowered to $97.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN – Free Report) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $103.00 to $97.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on BECN. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the company from $91.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, January 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $92.00 to $89.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $92.64.

Shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock opened at $83.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $82.73 and a 200 day moving average of $80.19. The firm has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.14, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.63. Beacon Roofing Supply has a 1 year low of $52.52 and a 1 year high of $89.39.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 25.71%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Beacon Roofing Supply will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Beacon Roofing Supply news, insider Jason L. Taylor sold 1,806 shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.75, for a total transaction of $160,282.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $992,047.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 63.6% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 37.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the second quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the third quarter valued at approximately $98,000.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers in the United States and Canada. It offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

