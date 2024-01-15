Better Collective A/S (OTCMKTS:BTRCF) Short Interest Up 31.6% in December

Better Collective A/S (OTCMKTS:BTRCF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,500 shares, a growth of 31.6% from the December 15th total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 125.0 days.
Better Collective A/S Stock Performance
Shares of BTRCF remained flat at $23.31 during mid-day trading on Monday. Better Collective A/S has a 52-week low of $22.94 and a 52-week high of $23.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.27.
About Better Collective A/S
