Bid Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:BPPPF) Short Interest Up 24.3% in December

Bid Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:BPPPF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 66,900 shares, a growth of 24.3% from the December 15th total of 53,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 20.3 days.

BID Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:BPPPF remained flat at $22.35 during trading hours on Monday. BID has a 1-year low of $21.98 and a 1-year high of $22.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.31.

BID Company Profile

Bid Corporation Limited provides foodservice solutions in Australasia, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company distributes fresh ingredients, including fish, seafood, meat, produce, dairy products, and ambient goods for the hospitality, institutional, catering, and retail sectors.

