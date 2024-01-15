Bid Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:BPPPF) Short Interest Up 24.3% in December

Bid Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:BPPPF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 66,900 shares, a growth of 24.3% from the December 15th total of 53,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 20.3 days.
BID Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:BPPPF remained flat at $22.35 during trading hours on Monday. BID has a 1-year low of $21.98 and a 1-year high of $22.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.31.
BID Company Profile
