BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Shares Purchased by Precision Wealth Strategies LLC

Precision Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,394 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. BILL accounts for about 0.5% of Precision Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in BILL were worth $477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BILL. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in BILL by 3.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,883,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in BILL during the first quarter worth $1,371,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in BILL during the first quarter worth $569,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in BILL by 20.4% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in BILL by 31.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 133,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,208,000 after acquiring an additional 31,949 shares during the period.

Get BILL alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BILL shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on BILL in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on BILL from $165.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BILL in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on BILL from $175.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on BILL from $149.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.91.

BILL Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE BILL opened at $75.00 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.60. BILL Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.94 and a twelve month high of $139.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). BILL had a negative return on equity of 1.71% and a negative net margin of 14.99%. The firm had revenue of $304.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.09 million. Research analysts expect that BILL Holdings, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Alison Wagonfeld sold 520 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.40, for a total transaction of $51,688.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 519 shares in the company, valued at $51,588.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other BILL news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 12,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total transaction of $818,155.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,517 shares in the company, valued at $5,966,930.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alison Wagonfeld sold 520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.40, for a total value of $51,688.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,588.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,885 shares of company stock worth $1,896,363. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BILL Company Profile

(Free Report)

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BILL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BILL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BILL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.