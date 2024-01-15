Billerud AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BLRDF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Billerud AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BLRDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a decline of 36.9% from the December 15th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.3 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on BLRDF. Citigroup lowered Billerud AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Danske upgraded Billerud AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Billerud AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th.

Get Billerud AB (publ) alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on BLRDF

Billerud AB (publ) Price Performance

Billerud AB (publ) Company Profile

Shares of Billerud AB (publ) stock remained flat at $9.99 on Monday. Billerud AB has a 52 week low of $7.19 and a 52 week high of $15.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.58.

(Get Free Report)

Billerud AB (publ) provides paper and packaging materials worldwide. It operates through Board Product area, Paper Product area, and Solutions & Other segments. The Board Product area segment manufacture and sells liquid packaging board, carton board, and containerboard, which are primarily used to produce packaging for food and beverages as well as consumer and luxury goods.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Billerud AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Billerud AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.