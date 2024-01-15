BioSyent Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIOYF) Short Interest Update

BioSyent Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIOYF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, an increase of 5.9% from the December 15th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

BioSyent Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:BIOYF remained flat at $6.46 during trading hours on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,960. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.94. BioSyent has a 52-week low of $5.20 and a 52-week high of $6.97.

BioSyent Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a $0.0293 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.94%.

About BioSyent

BioSyent Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, sources, acquires or in-licenses, develops, and sells pharmaceutical and other healthcare products in Canada and internationally. Its products include FeraMAX 150, an oral hematinic; FeraMAX Powder, a water or mixing oral iron supplement; and FeraMAX Pd Therapeutic 150 for the prevention and treatment of iron deficiency anemia.

