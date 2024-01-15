BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Price Reaches $42,894.42 on Top Exchanges (BTCA)

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. During the last seven days, BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has traded down 8.5% against the U.S. dollar. One BITCOIN ADDITIONAL coin can currently be bought for about $42,894.42 or 1.00009342 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a market capitalization of $532.70 million and $615,465.40 worth of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Profile

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (CRYPTO:BTCA) is a coin. Its launch date was February 1st, 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s total supply is 1,299,197 coins and its circulating supply is 12,418 coins. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official website is btcadd.io. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official Twitter account is @btca_en.

Buying and Selling BITCOIN ADDITIONAL

According to CryptoCompare, “BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a current supply of 1,299,197.02 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is 42,712.90011991 USD and is down -0.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $609,643.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://btcadd.io.”

