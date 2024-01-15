BitTorrent-New Reaches Market Cap of $1.01 Billion (BTT)

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 15th. In the last week, BitTorrent-New has traded 1.4% higher against the dollar. One BitTorrent-New token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. BitTorrent-New has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion and approximately $25.63 million worth of BitTorrent-New was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002792 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001825 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001704 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001339 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002595 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001870 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002150 BTC.

BitTorrent-New Token Profile

BTT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the TRC-10 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent-New’s total supply is 990,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 968,246,428,571,000 tokens. BitTorrent-New’s official Twitter account is @bittorrent. BitTorrent-New’s official website is bt.io. The Reddit community for BitTorrent-New is https://reddit.com/r/bittorrenttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for BitTorrent-New is blog.bittorrent.com.

BitTorrent-New Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent (New) (BTT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Tron20 platform. BitTorrent (New) has a current supply of 990,000,000,000,000 with 968,246,428,571,000 in circulation. The last known price of BitTorrent (New) is 0.00000106 USD and is down -2.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 136 active market(s) with $24,306,129.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bt.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent-New directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitTorrent-New should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitTorrent-New using one of the exchanges listed above.

