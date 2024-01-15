BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Sold by Enterprise Financial Services Corp

Enterprise Financial Services Corp reduced its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 523 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 40 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Smithfield Trust Co grew its position in BlackRock by 13.8% during the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 296 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 24.4% in the second quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 1,128 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the first quarter worth about $308,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 47,042.9% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 33,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $22,808,000 after buying an additional 32,930 shares during the period. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 1.5% in the second quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 1,536 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,062,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. 77.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on BlackRock from $820.00 to $720.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Bank of America cut their price objective on BlackRock from $921.00 to $868.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut BlackRock from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $708.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 15th. BNP Paribas upgraded BlackRock from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $885.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on BlackRock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $777.80.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 15,385 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $652.03, for a total value of $10,031,481.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 435,260 shares in the company, valued at $283,802,577.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Price Performance

Shares of BLK traded up $6.99 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $799.60. 880,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 605,033. The company has a market capitalization of $118.95 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $754.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $705.81. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $596.18 and a one year high of $819.00.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The asset manager reported $9.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.84 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 30.81%. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $8.93 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 39.08 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 7th were issued a $5.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 54.78%.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

