BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Sold by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp reduced its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 80,303 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 57 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp owned 0.05% of BlackRock worth $51,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BLK. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 77.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 15,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $652.03, for a total value of $10,031,481.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 435,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $283,802,577.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on BLK. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $720.00 to $818.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $781.00 to $754.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $814.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $836.00 to $897.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of BlackRock from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $708.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BlackRock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $777.80.

BlackRock Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:BLK opened at $799.60 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $118.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $754.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $705.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.72. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $596.18 and a 1-year high of $819.00.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The asset manager reported $9.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.84 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.81% and a return on equity of 14.85%. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $8.93 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 39.08 EPS for the current year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 7th were paid a dividend of $5.00 per share. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.78%.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

