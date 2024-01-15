BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (NYSE:MPA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (NYSE:MPA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, a growth of 45.5% from the December 15th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Insider Activity at BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund

In other BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 11,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.47 per share, with a total value of $122,268.66. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,802,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,869,777.37. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders acquired 126,832 shares of company stock worth $1,375,912. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Almitas Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund in the third quarter valued at $119,000. AQR Arbitrage LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC now owns 58,552 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 3,837 shares during the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,679,369 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $17,415,000 after purchasing an additional 268,399 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 40,341 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,503 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109 shares during the last quarter. 19.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund Price Performance

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund Announces Dividend

Shares of MPA traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $11.63. 15,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,933. BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund has a 52 week low of $9.87 and a 52 week high of $11.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.08.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.048 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.07%.

About BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Pennsylvania income taxes.

