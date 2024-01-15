BlackSky Technology Inc. (NYSE:BKSY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

BlackSky Technology Inc. (NYSE:BKSY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,470,000 shares, a growth of 8.1% from the December 15th total of 5,060,000 shares. Currently, 5.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 653,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.4 days.

Institutional Trading of BlackSky Technology

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in BlackSky Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackSky Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in BlackSky Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Legato Capital Management LLC grew its position in BlackSky Technology by 76.6% in the second quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 395,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after acquiring an additional 171,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackSky Technology by 74.8% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 344,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after buying an additional 147,482 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.38% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackSky Technology alerts:

BlackSky Technology Stock Performance

Shares of BKSY traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.29. 276,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 487,067. BlackSky Technology has a 1 year low of $1.04 and a 1 year high of $2.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.30 and its 200-day moving average is $1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 3.79.

About BlackSky Technology

BlackSky Technology ( NYSE:BKSY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.12). BlackSky Technology had a negative net margin of 82.97% and a negative return on equity of 77.88%. The firm had revenue of $21.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.95 million. Research analysts expect that BlackSky Technology will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

(Get Free Report)

BlackSky Technology Inc provides geospatial intelligence, imagery and related data analytic products and services, and mission systems that include the development, integration, and operations of satellite and ground systems to government and commercial customers in North America, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BlackSky Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackSky Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.