Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) is Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ 5th Largest Position

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas boosted its holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 76,173 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the quarter. Blackstone comprises 2.5% of Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in Blackstone were worth $8,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Blackstone by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 725,684 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $77,750,000 after purchasing an additional 86,666 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Blackstone by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 52,073 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,579,000 after purchasing an additional 3,264 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank grew its stake in shares of Blackstone by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 37,991 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742 shares during the period. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Blackstone by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,029 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. Finally, Wolff Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone during the 3rd quarter worth $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BX shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Blackstone from $97.00 to $94.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Blackstone from $114.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Blackstone from $117.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Blackstone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.68.

Blackstone Stock Down 0.5 %

BX stock opened at $119.34 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $84.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.14, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Blackstone Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.19 and a twelve month high of $133.53.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.07). Blackstone had a net margin of 21.29% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 140.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 6th. Investors of record on Monday, October 30th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 27th. Blackstone’s payout ratio is currently 134.45%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Blackstone news, CAO David Payne sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total value of $705,155.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,781 shares in the company, valued at $6,126,002.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider John G. Finley sold 29,900 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total value of $2,762,461.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 424,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,253,092.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO David Payne sold 5,500 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total value of $705,155.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,126,002.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Blackstone Profile

(Free Report)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.