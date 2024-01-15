Bluestone Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BBSRF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Bluestone Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BBSRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,600 shares, a growth of 34.2% from the December 15th total of 14,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Bluestone Resources Stock Down 0.6 %
Shares of BBSRF traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.18. 20,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,840. Bluestone Resources has a 1 year low of $0.13 and a 1 year high of $0.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.20.
Bluestone Resources Company Profile
