Bluestone Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BBSRF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Bluestone Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BBSRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,600 shares, a growth of 34.2% from the December 15th total of 14,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Bluestone Resources Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of BBSRF traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.18. 20,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,840. Bluestone Resources has a 1 year low of $0.13 and a 1 year high of $0.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.20.

Bluestone Resources Company Profile

Bluestone Resources Inc engages in the exploration and development of precious metals. Its flagship asset is the Cerro Blanco gold project located in Southern Guatemala in the department of Jutiapa. The company was formerly known as Indicator Minerals Inc and changed its name to Bluestone Resources Inc in January 2012.

