BMO Capital Markets Increases TMX Group (TSE:X) Price Target to C$35.00

TMX Group (TSE:X – Free Report) had its price objective increased by BMO Capital Markets to C$35.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on X. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of TMX Group to C$35.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of TMX Group to C$34.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of TMX Group to C$34.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of TMX Group to C$34.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, TMX Group currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$77.13.

Get TMX Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TMX Group

TMX Group Stock Up 0.2 %

TMX Group stock opened at C$31.86 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$30.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$29.85. TMX Group has a 1-year low of C$25.87 and a 1-year high of C$32.28. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.44.

TMX Group (TSE:X – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported C$0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.35. TMX Group had a net margin of 13.60% and a return on equity of 9.61%. The company had revenue of C$287.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$294.27 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that TMX Group will post 1.6189024 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TMX Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. TMX Group’s payout ratio is 53.73%.

About TMX Group

(Get Free Report)

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading & Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TMX Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TMX Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.