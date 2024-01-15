BNB (BNB) Price Tops $314.77 on Major Exchanges

BNB (BNB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 15th. BNB has a market cap of $47.75 billion and $1.53 billion worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BNB has traded 4.1% higher against the dollar. One BNB coin can now be bought for approximately $314.77 or 0.00744151 BTC on exchanges.

BNB Coin Profile

BNB is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 151,689,577 coins. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BNB’s official website is bnbchain.org/en.

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 151,689,642.96343467. The last known price of BNB is 317.87321037 USD and is up 4.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2008 active market(s) with $1,015,634,139.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”

BNB Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BNB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

