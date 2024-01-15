Bogart Wealth LLC Cuts Stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Bogart Wealth LLC lowered its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 59.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,008 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Key Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 144.3% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 633.8% in the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 1,236.6% in the 2nd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab stock opened at $65.23 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $115.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.74, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $45.00 and a 1 year high of $84.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.67.

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 30.14% and a return on equity of 24.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

SCHW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “sell” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $66.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.19.

In related news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 12,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total value of $748,106.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,722,400 shares in the company, valued at $105,548,672. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Charles Schwab news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.19, for a total transaction of $174,975.66. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,611 shares in the company, valued at $2,338,122.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 12,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total transaction of $748,106.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,722,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,548,672. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,402 shares of company stock worth $1,945,960. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

