Bogart Wealth LLC Sells 126 Shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

Bogart Wealth LLC decreased its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Free Report) by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 126 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $28,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LQD. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 10,488,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,134,226,000 after acquiring an additional 219,396 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 275.7% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,473,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $893,382,000 after purchasing an additional 6,218,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 136.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,235,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $793,075,000 after purchasing an additional 4,172,361 shares in the last quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $203,016,000. Finally, Money Design Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 688,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $70,247,000 after buying an additional 72,089 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LQD stock opened at $110.44 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.24. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $98.24 and a one year high of $112.51.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

