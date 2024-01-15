Bogart Wealth LLC Sells 91 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Bogart Wealth LLC lessened its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 18.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 412 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 91 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $58,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TMUS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter worth $2,801,442,000. Softbank Group CORP. lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 9.0% in the second quarter. Softbank Group CORP. now owns 43,338,209 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,019,677,000 after buying an additional 3,566,400 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 75,125.5% in the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 3,378,375 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $469,256,000 after buying an additional 3,373,884 shares during the period. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in T-Mobile US in the second quarter valued at $333,657,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 79,040.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,273,696 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $315,816,000 after buying an additional 2,270,823 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Insider Activity at T-Mobile US

In related news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 3,953 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.95, for a total transaction of $632,282.35. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,107,493.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 3,953 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.95, for a total transaction of $632,282.35. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,107,493.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.79, for a total transaction of $31,729,398.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 691,879,931 shares in the company, valued at $112,631,133,967.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,162,222 shares of company stock worth $186,462,891. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

T-Mobile US Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of TMUS stock opened at $162.54 on Monday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.92 and a 52-week high of $164.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.58. The company has a market capitalization of $187.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 0.52.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $19.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.35 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 11.65%. Research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 7.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TMUS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $191.00 to $194.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.35.

View Our Latest Stock Report on T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US Company Profile

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.