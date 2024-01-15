BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Shares Purchased by Malaga Cove Capital LLC

Malaga Cove Capital LLC boosted its stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 21.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,493 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,602 shares during the quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $585,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in BorgWarner by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 371,687 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $14,458,000 after acquiring an additional 74,902 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in BorgWarner by 86.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,086 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 10,257 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in BorgWarner by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 65,231 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,537,000 after purchasing an additional 12,257 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in BorgWarner by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,082 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in BorgWarner by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 46,314 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BWA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on BorgWarner from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on BorgWarner from $48.00 to $44.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered BorgWarner from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on BorgWarner from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded BorgWarner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.91.

BorgWarner Stock Performance

Shares of BWA stock opened at $32.79 on Monday. BorgWarner Inc. has a one year low of $31.63 and a one year high of $51.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.92. The firm has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.65.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. BorgWarner had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

BorgWarner Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is currently 14.19%.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

