Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK) Short Interest Up 43.9% in December

Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,230,000 shares, a growth of 43.9% from the December 15th total of 1,550,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 949,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.
NYSE BAK opened at $7.86 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.28, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.96 and its 200 day moving average is $8.69. Braskem has a fifty-two week low of $6.26 and a fifty-two week high of $12.67.
Braskem (NYSE:BAK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.76). The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. Braskem had a negative net margin of 6.55% and a negative return on equity of 78.09%. Sell-side analysts predict that Braskem will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current year.
Braskem SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells thermoplastic resins. The company operates through three segments: Brazil, United States and Europe, and Mexico. The Brazil segment produces and sells olefins, including ethylene, polymer and chemical grade propylene, butadiene, and butene-1; benzene, toluene, and xylenes products; fuels, such as automotive gasoline, liquefied petroleum gas, ethyl tertiary-butyl ether, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether; intermediates, such as cumene; aliphatics, aromatics, and hydrogenated solvents; and specialties comprising isoprene, dicyclopentadiene, piperylene, nonene, tetramer, polyisobutylene, and hydrocarbon resins.
