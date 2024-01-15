Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK) Short Interest Up 43.9% in December

Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,230,000 shares, a growth of 43.9% from the December 15th total of 1,550,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 949,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

NYSE BAK opened at $7.86 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.28, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.96 and its 200 day moving average is $8.69. Braskem has a fifty-two week low of $6.26 and a fifty-two week high of $12.67.

Braskem (NYSE:BAK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.76). The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. Braskem had a negative net margin of 6.55% and a negative return on equity of 78.09%. Sell-side analysts predict that Braskem will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Braskem by 5.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 663,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,444,000 after acquiring an additional 33,298 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Braskem by 12.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 537,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,260,000 after acquiring an additional 59,300 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. raised its holdings in Braskem by 16.8% during the third quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 417,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,427,000 after acquiring an additional 59,916 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Braskem during the first quarter valued at about $3,180,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Braskem by 19.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 251,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,683,000 after acquiring an additional 41,461 shares during the period. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Braskem SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells thermoplastic resins. The company operates through three segments: Brazil, United States and Europe, and Mexico. The Brazil segment produces and sells olefins, including ethylene, polymer and chemical grade propylene, butadiene, and butene-1; benzene, toluene, and xylenes products; fuels, such as automotive gasoline, liquefied petroleum gas, ethyl tertiary-butyl ether, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether; intermediates, such as cumene; aliphatics, aromatics, and hydrogenated solvents; and specialties comprising isoprene, dicyclopentadiene, piperylene, nonene, tetramer, polyisobutylene, and hydrocarbon resins.

