Bri-Chem (TSE:BRY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.31

Bri-Chem Corp. (TSE:BRY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.31 and last traded at C$0.31, with a volume of 2000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.32.

Bri-Chem Trading Down 1.6 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.34 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.67, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of C$8.19 million, a PE ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 1.67.

Bri-Chem (TSE:BRY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Bri-Chem had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 2.08%. The business had revenue of C$26.83 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Bri-Chem Corp. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Bri-Chem

Bri-Chem Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of oilfield chemicals for the oil and gas industry in North America. The company supplies, blends, and packages drilling fluid products in various weights and clays, lost circulation materials, chemicals, and oil mud products.

