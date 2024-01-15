Bridgestone Co. (OTCMKTS:BRDCY) Short Interest Up 9.2% in December

Bridgestone Co. (OTCMKTS:BRDCY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,800 shares, an increase of 9.2% from the December 15th total of 16,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Bridgestone Trading Down 0.4 %
Shares of BRDCY stock opened at $20.82 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.35 and a 200-day moving average of $19.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.17. Bridgestone has a 12-month low of $18.01 and a 12-month high of $22.15.
About Bridgestone
