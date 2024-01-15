Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Stock Position Reduced by Enterprise Financial Services Corp

Enterprise Financial Services Corp cut its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 3.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 725 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 28 shares during the period. Enterprise Financial Services Corp’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Insight Advisors LLC PA increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 1,467 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its position in Broadcom by 10.9% in the second quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,531 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Broadcom by 1,655.9% in the second quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,481 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $7,354,000 after purchasing an additional 7,998 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Broadcom by 12.7% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,964 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its position in Broadcom by 50.1% in the second quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 755 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. 78.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Broadcom from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Broadcom from $1,010.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Broadcom from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Broadcom from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $944.67.

Broadcom Stock Up 0.7 %

Broadcom stock traded up $7.70 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1,107.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,688,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,647,933. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $559.11 and a 12 month high of $1,151.82. The company has a market capitalization of $518.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,021.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $920.00.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $11.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.96 by $0.10. Broadcom had a return on equity of 73.43% and a net margin of 39.31%. The company had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $9.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 43.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $5.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.60. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,500 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,043.14, for a total transaction of $2,607,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,880 shares in the company, valued at $28,039,603.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,043.14, for a total transaction of $2,607,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,880 shares in the company, valued at $28,039,603.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,140.30, for a total value of $912,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $923,643. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,443 shares of company stock worth $50,151,532. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.