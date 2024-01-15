Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM) Shares Sold by Private Management Group Inc.

Private Management Group Inc. reduced its position in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 166,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 935 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $5,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 180.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 35.5% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in Brookfield Asset Management during the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 1,062.6% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares during the period. 61.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brookfield Asset Management Price Performance

NYSE:BAM opened at $38.89 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.16. The stock has a market cap of $16.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.14. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a 1-year low of $28.35 and a 1-year high of $40.85.

Brookfield Asset Management Dividend Announcement

Brookfield Asset Management ( NYSE:BAM Get Free Report ) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $893.00 million during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 91.07% and a net margin of 51.79%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is 105.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on BAM. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $37.50 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $42.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. HSBC initiated coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Friday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $50.92 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Brookfield Asset Management presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.60.

Brookfield Asset Management Profile

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a real estate investment firm specializing in alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the operates in the hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and sustainable solution sector. The company's infrastructure business engages in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure sectors.

