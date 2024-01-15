Byrne Asset Management LLC Has $361,000 Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Byrne Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,442 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 167 shares during the quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TSLA. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its holdings in Tesla by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 211,295 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $55,311,000 after buying an additional 7,176 shares in the last quarter. Pachira Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Tesla during the 2nd quarter worth $209,000. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in Tesla by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 76,219 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $19,952,000 after buying an additional 7,154 shares in the last quarter. Deuterium Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the 2nd quarter worth $1,314,000. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 72.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 762 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. 41.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tesla Stock Performance

Tesla stock traded down $8.33 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $218.89. 123,043,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,585,867. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.60 and a 52 week high of $299.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of $695.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 2.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $239.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $246.85.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.07). Tesla had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 11.21%. The firm had revenue of $23.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total transaction of $42,270.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 104,930 shares in the company, valued at $25,638,596.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 173 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total value of $42,270.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,930 shares in the company, valued at $25,638,596.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,049 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total transaction of $256,312.66. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 61,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,935,038.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,722 shares of company stock worth $4,510,618 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on TSLA. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Tesla from $254.00 to $243.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $293.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Tesla from $271.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Tesla from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $234.24.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

