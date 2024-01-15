Byrne Asset Management LLC Has $445,000 Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,888 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,444 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NVO. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 23,419,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,129,761,000 after purchasing an additional 11,727,507 shares during the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 98.6% during the 3rd quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 6,539,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,675,000 after purchasing an additional 3,246,806 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 88.3% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,528,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000,000 after purchasing an additional 3,061,251 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,212,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 45.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,035,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571,747 shares during the last quarter. 6.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S stock traded up $0.47 on Monday, hitting $107.16. The company had a trading volume of 3,584,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,411,544. The firm has a market capitalization of $480.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.39. Novo Nordisk A/S has a twelve month low of $65.58 and a twelve month high of $108.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $101.81 and a 200-day moving average of $75.75.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $8.58 billion during the quarter. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 35.20% and a return on equity of 86.53%. Research analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

NVO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Argus began coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Novo Nordisk A/S has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.00.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

(Free Report)

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Rare Disease. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, glucagon, needles, and other chronic diseases.

