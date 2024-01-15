Byrne Asset Management LLC Purchases 304 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,108 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 304 shares during the quarter. Advanced Micro Devices comprises about 1.1% of Byrne Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Byrne Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,908,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 336.0% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Bank KS bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 68.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.73, for a total value of $8,829,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,347,640 shares in the company, valued at $394,117,657.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total transaction of $502,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,604 shares in the company, valued at $704,366.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.73, for a total transaction of $8,829,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,347,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,117,657.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock traded down $1.46 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $146.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,293,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,533,277. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $67.26 and a one year high of $151.05. The company has a market capitalization of $234.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,221.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.19.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 5.61%. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AMD shares. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $155.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Bank of America raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.06.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

See Also

