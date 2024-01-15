Byrne Asset Management LLC Purchases 740 Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,305 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CLF. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 192.5% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 218.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. 60.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CLF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 25th. StockNews.com lowered Cleveland-Cliffs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley dropped their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. TheStreet upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $19.00 to $21.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cleveland-Cliffs currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.75.

Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Performance

Cleveland-Cliffs stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $18.52. The company had a trading volume of 9,170,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,862,056. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.61 and a 12-month high of $22.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.33 and its 200-day moving average is $16.60. The company has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.64 and a beta of 2.13.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The mining company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.10. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 5.16% and a net margin of 1.55%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

About Cleveland-Cliffs

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

