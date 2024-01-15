Byrne Asset Management LLC Sells 445 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Byrne Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 445 shares during the quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WY. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 320.3% during the second quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Riverview Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 78.8% during the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 1,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 79.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of WY stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $33.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,261,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,797,867. Weyerhaeuser has a 52-week low of $27.65 and a 52-week high of $36.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market cap of $24.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.66 and a beta of 1.46.

Weyerhaeuser Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Weyerhaeuser

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.36%.

In other news, CFO David M. Wold sold 923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.57, for a total value of $31,908.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,655 shares in the company, valued at $2,096,843.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO David M. Wold sold 923 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.57, for a total value of $31,908.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,096,843.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 7,500 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $262,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 140,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,925,696.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,277 shares of company stock worth $1,353,775 over the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WY has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Raymond James cut Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, TheStreet cut Weyerhaeuser from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.14.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

