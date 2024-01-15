Cahill Wealth Management LLC Has $29,000 Position in Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS)

Cahill Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS – Free Report) by 85.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,384 shares during the quarter. Cahill Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Sensus Healthcare worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Sensus Healthcare by 313.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 4,244 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 718.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 5,547 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sensus Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in shares of Sensus Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth $94,000. 20.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sensus Healthcare alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on SRTS. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Sensus Healthcare in a research note on Monday, November 13th. TheStreet cut Sensus Healthcare from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th.

Sensus Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of Sensus Healthcare stock opened at $2.72 on Monday. Sensus Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.79 and a 52-week high of $9.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.70.

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.08). Sensus Healthcare had a negative net margin of 3.58% and a negative return on equity of 1.93%. The firm had revenue of $3.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.04 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sensus Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Sensus Healthcare Profile

(Free Report)

Sensus Healthcare, Inc, a medical device company, manufactures and sells radiation therapy devices to healthcare providers worldwide. The company uses superficial radiation therapy (SRT), a low-energy X-ray technology in its portfolio of treatment devices. It offers SRT-100, a photon X-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating non-melanoma skin cancers, including basal cell and squamous cell skin cancers, as well as other skin conditions, such as keloids; and SRT-100 Vision, which provides the user with a superficial radiation therapy-tailored treatment planning application that integrates the embedded high frequency ultrasound imaging module, volumetric tumor analysis, beam margins planning, and dosimetry parameters.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sensus Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensus Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.