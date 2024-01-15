Cahill Wealth Management LLC Has $942,000 Stake in ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLPT)

Cahill Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLPT – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 188,084 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,609 shares during the quarter. ClearPoint Neuro comprises 0.7% of Cahill Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Cahill Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ClearPoint Neuro were worth $942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CLPT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of ClearPoint Neuro by 131.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in ClearPoint Neuro by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in ClearPoint Neuro by 3.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 63,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in ClearPoint Neuro by 0.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 303,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,158,000 after acquiring an additional 2,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in ClearPoint Neuro by 5.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 49,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 2,532 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ClearPoint Neuro in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of ClearPoint Neuro in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ CLPT opened at $7.17 on Monday. ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.05 and a 52 week high of $11.00. The company has a quick ratio of 5.07, a current ratio of 6.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.90.

ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.80 million. ClearPoint Neuro had a negative return on equity of 72.26% and a negative net margin of 97.92%. Research analysts predict that ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.

ClearPoint Neuro, Inc operates as a medical device company primarily in the United States. The company develops and commercializes platforms for performing minimally invasive surgical procedures in the brain under direct, and intra-procedural magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) guidance. It offers ClearPoint system for the insertion of deep brain stimulation electrodes and biopsy needles, and the infusion of pharmaceuticals and laser catheters into the brain.

