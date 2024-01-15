Cahill Wealth Management LLC Invests $252,000 in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Cahill Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IEFA. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 230.8% during the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 698.5% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 226.2% during the second quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

BATS IEFA opened at $70.03 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.71. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.