Cahill Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Cahill Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 454 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF accounts for about 0.6% of Cahill Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Cahill Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 8.5% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,892,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,128,000 after acquiring an additional 776,404 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,301,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,545,000 after purchasing an additional 148,073 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $226,420,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 2,669,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,303,000 after purchasing an additional 51,381 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,980,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,522,000 after purchasing an additional 74,651 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAS opened at $57.57 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.66. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $48.66 and a 1-year high of $60.70. The company has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.97.

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

