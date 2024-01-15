Cahill Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Cahill Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,464 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,307 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF makes up about 0.9% of Cahill Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Cahill Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF worth $1,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Beta Wealth Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. now owns 57,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 23,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the period. Lauer Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lauer Wealth LLC now owns 60,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period. REDW Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 11,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 64,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAE opened at $23.61 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 12-month low of $21.54 and a 12-month high of $24.85.

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

