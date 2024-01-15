Cahill Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,019 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Cahill Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 72,809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,019 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF comprises 3.9% of Cahill Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Cahill Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $5,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 835.0% during the second quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 505.3% during the first quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 70.4% during the second quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the second quarter worth $33,000.
Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Performance
BND opened at $73.46 on Monday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $67.99 and a 1-year high of $74.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $72.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.20.
Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile
The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.
