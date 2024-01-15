Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) Given New C$102.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ – Free Report) (NYSE:CNQ) had its price objective hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$101.00 to C$102.00 in a research note published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CNQ. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$95.00 to C$96.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$98.00 to C$96.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$106.00 to C$100.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 18th. ATB Capital boosted their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$90.00 to C$100.00 in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$86.00 to C$90.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$94.59.

Canadian Natural Resources Trading Up 0.4 %

TSE:CNQ opened at C$87.43 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$87.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$85.10. Canadian Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$67.13 and a fifty-two week high of C$93.44. The stock has a market capitalization of C$95.30 billion, a PE ratio of 13.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.13, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNQ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported C$2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.20 by C$0.39. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 19.74%. The business had revenue of C$9.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$8.79 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources will post 7.2777314 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is an increase from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 61.82%.

Insider Transactions at Canadian Natural Resources

In other news, Senior Officer Timothy Shawn Mckay sold 50,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$86.72, for a total transaction of C$4,335,890.00. In related news, Senior Officer Timothy Shawn Mckay sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$86.72, for a total value of C$4,335,890.00. Also, Senior Officer Kara Lee Slemko sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$92.87, for a total value of C$278,610.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 267,752 shares of company stock worth $23,611,297. 2.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Canadian Natural Resources

(Get Free Report)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

Featured Stories

