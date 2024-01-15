CanAsia Energy (CVE:CEC) Trading Down 8.3%

CanAsia Energy Corp. (CVE:CEC – Get Free Report) traded down 8.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. 104,500 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 61% from the average session volume of 64,985 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.
CanAsia Energy Price Performance
The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.12. The company has a market capitalization of C$11.02 million and a P/E ratio of -12.00.
CanAsia Energy Company Profile
Canasia Energy Corp. operates as a junior oil and gas oil company. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Calgary, Canada.
