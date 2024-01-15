Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Acquired by Enterprise Financial Services Corp

Enterprise Financial Services Corp boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden Green Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the third quarter valued at approximately $298,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 1.4% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 15,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,192,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 13.4% in the third quarter. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC now owns 958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 20.0% in the third quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 16.7% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 367,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,370,000 after purchasing an additional 52,576 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Caterpillar Stock Performance

CAT stock traded down $1.65 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $290.41. The stock had a trading volume of 1,955,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,382,778. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $204.04 and a 52 week high of $299.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $267.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $266.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $5.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.75 by $0.77. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 56.29%. The firm had revenue of $16.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.95 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 20.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.46%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CAT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $282.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $216.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $285.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $269.79.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Caterpillar

Caterpillar Company Profile

(Free Report)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in the United States and internationally. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track and multi-terrain, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.