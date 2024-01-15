CEEK VR Trading Up 4.2% This Week (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. CEEK VR has a market cap of $42.73 million and $1.99 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar. One CEEK VR token can currently be bought for about $0.0530 or 0.00000123 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00005649 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.94 or 0.00018470 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $122.03 or 0.00283911 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,023.43 or 1.00095848 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00011569 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00009840 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00004527 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000675 BTC.

About CEEK VR

CEEK VR is a token. It was first traded on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io.

Buying and Selling CEEK VR

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.05284307 USD and is down -1.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 110 active market(s) with $1,755,235.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

