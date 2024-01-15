Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Free Report) (TSE:CLS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on CLS. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Celestica from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Celestica from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Celestica from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Celestica from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on shares of Celestica from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $28.28.

CLS stock opened at $28.73 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Celestica has a 52-week low of $10.50 and a 52-week high of $30.36. The firm has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 2.15.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (TSE:CLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Celestica had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 16.02%. Celestica’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Celestica will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Celestica by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,042,721 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,714,000 after purchasing an additional 242,872 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Celestica by 0.5% in the second quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 5,063,355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,419,000 after acquiring an additional 24,449 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Celestica in the third quarter worth $34,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Celestica by 9.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 21,319 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Celestica in the second quarter worth $4,157,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions segments. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

