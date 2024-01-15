Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Cemtrex Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CETX opened at $4.60 on Friday. Cemtrex has a 1 year low of $3.76 and a 1 year high of $14.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.57. The company has a market capitalization of $4.88 million, a PE ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 2.15.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cemtrex stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 144,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.59% of Cemtrex at the end of the most recent reporting period. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cemtrex Company Profile

Cemtrex, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Advanced Technologies and Industrial Services segments. The Advanced Technologies segment provides Internet of Things products and smart devices under the SmartDesk name for mobile, web, virtual and augmented reality, wearables, and television markets; and security and video surveillance solutions, and virtual and augmented reality solutions for various commercial and industrial applications.

