Centrica plc (LON:CNA) Insider Purchases £149.76 in Stock

Centrica plc (LON:CNA – Get Free Report) insider Russell O’Brien purchased 96 shares of Centrica stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 156 ($1.99) per share, with a total value of £149.76 ($190.90).

On Monday, December 11th, Russell O’Brien acquired 103 shares of Centrica stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 145 ($1.85) per share, with a total value of £149.35 ($190.38).

On Thursday, November 16th, Russell O’Brien acquired 8 shares of Centrica stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 150 ($1.91) per share, with a total value of GBX 1,200 ($15.30).

Shares of Centrica stock opened at GBX 150 ($1.91) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of £8.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 205.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 147.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 146.92. Centrica plc has a 12-month low of GBX 93.74 ($1.19) and a 12-month high of GBX 173.70 ($2.21).

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CNA. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Centrica from GBX 200 ($2.55) to GBX 205 ($2.61) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Centrica in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 145.50 ($1.85).

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Scandinavia, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas Services & Solutions, British Gas Energy, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord Gáis Energy, Energy Marketing & Trading, and Upstream segments.

