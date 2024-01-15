CFO4Life Group LLC Sells 159 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

CFO4Life Group LLC decreased its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,844 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 159 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Robbins Farley bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at UnitedHealth Group

In other news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 66,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.39, for a total transaction of $36,370,321.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 635,528 shares in the company, valued at $349,788,255.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 66,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.39, for a total transaction of $36,370,321.59. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 635,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $349,788,255.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 121,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.58, for a total value of $65,688,578.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 521,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,084,374.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

Shares of UNH stock opened at $521.51 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $445.68 and a twelve month high of $554.70. The company has a market cap of $482.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $537.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $513.72.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.98 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $94.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.13 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.39% and a net margin of 6.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were given a dividend of $1.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.54%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UNH. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $565.00 to $503.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $591.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. UBS Group raised UnitedHealth Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $520.00 to $640.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $580.00 to $584.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $574.89.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Further Reading

